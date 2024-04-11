Poland May Transfer Post-Soviet Missiles For Air Defense Systems To Ukraine - Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw may transfer post-Soviet missiles for air defense systems to Kyiv.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this on Thursday in Vilnius at a press conference following the Three Seas Summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Polish leader noted that during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, they talked about the stockpiles of missiles dating back to the Soviet era that are at Polish disposal in warehouses, which can be transferred to protect Ukraine's airspace.

"I will continue to discuss this topic with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz when I return to Warsaw," Duda said.

At the same time, he noted that Poland cannot transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine, as it does not have them in service with its army. He noted that Patriot systems of the US and British armies are deployed in Poland to protect the airspace of Poland. Instead, Poland is only now beginning to build its own air defense system based on Patriot systems.

Ukraine will decide how to defend itself -and Canada

Duda also assured that Poland has supported and will continue to support Kyiv until peace comes to Ukraine. He stressed that Poland is actively involved in helping Ukraine, in particular in co-financing the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda discussed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement during a meeting in Vilnius.

Photo: Presidential Office