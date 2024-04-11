China Blows Off EU Turbine Probe As An Ill Wind

Pan Huimin, an official at China's National Energy Administration (NEA), said in a media briefing on January 25 that China's wind and photovoltaic power products have been exported to more than 200 countries and regions over the past decade.



She said the total value of China's exported wind and photovoltaic power products has amounted to US$33.4 billion and US$245.3 billion, respectively, so far.



She said China will continue to contribute its green technology, products and projects to the world.



However, the EU sees the matter in a different way.



On Wednesday, it published an updated report on state-induced distortions in China's economy . The last report had published in 2017.

The latest report examines recent Chinese legislation, evolving industrial policies and other development to find what its authors call significant state-induced distortions including:



cross-cutting distortions, such as the role of the state in the allocation of resources and identification of economic objectives, the role of the planning system, and the importance of state-owned enterprises;

distortions in the factors of production, such as discriminatory allocation and access to resources, such as land, labour, raw materials, and energy; and distortions in selected sectors, such as state support, including preferential access to finance, in specific industrial sectors.

The report highlights distortions in selected sectors in China, including metals, chemicals, telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, railways, environmental goods and new energy vehicles. It says China built these sectors with its socialist economic system.



“The EU's anti-subsidy investigations are hard for us to accept but they have at least given us a warning – the West has started suppressing China's leading industries,” a Chongqing-based columnist called Minsu says in an article.



“China is now a manufacturing power and has a 35% share in the global manufacturing market,” he says.“But when Chinese companies enter the western markets, they still try to use their low-price strategy to win projects. It's natural that people think we are subsidized and only want to gain market shares.”

He says China's advantages are low labor costs, matured technologies, complete supply chains and economies of scale. He says that, from now on, Chinese firms should raise their bidding prices in foreign tenders and use the extra profits to improve their products and labor welfare.



On April 3, the European Commission launched two in-depth investigations under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation to try to identify the potentially market distortive role of foreign subsidies given to Chinese bidders in a 455 MW solar power project in Romania.

One of the probes will target the Chinese state-owned Shanghai Electric Group and its wholly-owned units including Shanghai Electric UK and Shanghai Electric Hong Kong International Engineering.



Another will target Romania's ENEVO Group, which includes LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH, a fully-owned German subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed LONGi Green Energy Technology.

In February, the EU said it was probing a unit of China's state-owned train manufacturer CRRC over its bid for a €610 million (US$654 million) Bulgarian public procurement contract to provide electric trains along with maintenance and staff training.



In late March, it closed the investigation after CRRC's unit withdrew from the tender.

CRRC's unit was questioned by the European Commission as its bid undercut rivals by 50%.