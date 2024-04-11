Zelensky And Duda Discuss Preparation Of Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting in Vilnius, Presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda discussed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

The parties also discussed the preparation of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and cooperation on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.

Zelensky informed his counterpart about the nighttime missile attacks by Russian troops on energy facilities and the difficult situation in Kharkiv. He emphasized that Ukraine critically needs increased support from its partners, especially in air defense.

The Head of State thanked Duda for his consistent support of Ukraine and constant defense assistance.

As reported, Zelensky arrived on a working visit to Lithuania, where he took part in the Three Seas Summit. Among other things, he met with the presidents of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, and Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs.

During the meeting with the Latvian leader, a bilateral security agreement was signed between Ukraine and Latvia.