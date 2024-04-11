People Have Rejected Congress, It Can Never Return To Power: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Congress can't return to power again, claiming that the people of India have rejected it. He was addressing a public rally in Madhya Praadesh's Mandla.

Speaking at a mammoth gathering of BJP workers and supporters in the tribal-dominated Mandla Lok Sabha seat, the minister said that the Congress ruled the country for over 55 years, however, the tribals were treated as a vote bank only.

Citing the example of the first tribal President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the Union Home Minister questioned:“A tribal woman became the President of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to ask Rahul Baba (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) if the Congress had ever made a tribal President of India during their regime?”

He blasted the Opposition bloc, calling the alliance 'ghamandi gathbandhan' and accused them of indulging in corruption.

“One side is the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi working for the growth of the people of this country, on the other side Opposition parties are busy launching their new family members,” he added, taunting the Opposition for dynastic politics

Hitting further at the Opposition for 'parivarvaad', Shah said:“Opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Yadav want to make their children and relatives Chief Ministers, and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Prime Minister. This is why they are contesting the election. They have nothing to do with the people and the country.”

Asserting that the flagship schemes have changed the lives of the poor people in the last decade, he highlighted the public benefit schemes of the Modi government, along with the surgical strike, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lashing out at the Congress for rejecting the invite to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple, Shah added,“The Congress kept the Ayodhya temple issue hanging for several decades, but PM Modi cleared all the barriers in the past five years and now after 500 years, this time, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday at his birthplace in Ayodhya.”