Boeing Falls Behind Airbus Again Over 737 Max Jet Crisis

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Virginia

:

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is falling further and further behind European market leader Airbus in the face of its crisis.

In March, the European manufacturer delivered 63 commercial aircraft, more than twice as many as its US rival, according to press releases issued by both companies on Tuesday.

Airbus boss Guillaume Faury still has a long way to go to reach his target of 800 aircraft deliveries this year after only 142 were delivered in the first three months of the year.

Boeing, however, is struggling with completely different problems following the near-accident on a 737 Max medium-haul jet.

Since January, the US company has been under stricter supervision by the authorities and is no longer allowed to expand production of its medium-haul jets from the 737 Max series for the time being.

In the first quarter, the government checks set Boeing back considerably, as it only delivered 66 of its most popular aircraft type, around 60% fewer than a year earlier, while Airbus delivered 116 of its competitor models, the A320neo and A321neo.

Boeing delivered 83 passenger and cargo aircraft to its customers across all types in the first quarter, 29 of which were delivered in March. Apart from the 737 Max, the 787 Dreamliner long-haul model accounted for the majority of deliveries in the first quarter of the year with 13 jets.

-B