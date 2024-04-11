Shmyhal Calls Meeting In Michalovce, Slovakia, Historic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has called the meeting in Michalovce, Slovakia, where government consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia are taking place on Thursday, "historic."

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the head of the Ukrainian government said this in his opening remarks before the talks began.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, Prime Minister Robert [Fico], I thank you for organizing these intergovernmental consultations - this is an absolutely historic event for our countries, for our governments. We have a fairly high level of representation today - I believe it is the highest on both sides," Shmyhal said.

According to him, this will allow the ministers of both countries to talk "pragmatically, face to face" and "without bureaucracy and delay" about common pragmatic interests, about the economy, development, restoration of Ukraine, participation in projects, European funds, logistics projects, and many other projects, as well as about joint agreements to be signed today, as well as about promising agreements to be developed."

Shmyhal also thanked the Slovak government for its "firm and reliable" support of Ukraine. "We are grateful to Slovakia, the Slovak people, the Slovak government, and you, Mr. Prime Minister, for supporting Ukraine, absolutely firm and reliable, for recognizing our sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

He added that the meeting would also discuss Ukraine's European integration aspirations and support for the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian-Slovak government consultations began on Thursday in the Slovak town of Michalovce, near the border with Ukraine.

Since coming to power in October last year, the government of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been characterized by sharp criticism of Western military aid to Ukraine and a desire to restore ties with Russia.

