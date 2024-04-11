Azerbaijani FM Leaves For Belarus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for aworking visit to Belarus, Azernews reports, citingthe Foreign Ministry.

As part of the visit, the minister will attend a meeting of theCouncil of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries, which will beheld in Minsk on April 12.

Bilateral meetings of the foreign minister are also planned aspart of the trip.