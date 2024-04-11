Azerbaijani FM Leaves For Belarus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for aworking visit to Belarus, Azernews reports, citingthe Foreign Ministry.
As part of the visit, the minister will attend a meeting of theCouncil of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries, which will beheld in Minsk on April 12.
Bilateral meetings of the foreign minister are also planned aspart of the trip.
MENAFN11042024000195011045ID1108083528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.