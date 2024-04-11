EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

2G Energy AG boosts EBIT by 26 % to EUR 27.6 million in 2023 (previous year: EUR 22.0 million)

EBIT margin improves to 7.6 % (previous year: 7.0 %)

New plants business grows by 22 % to around EUR 200 million (previous year: EUR 164.5 million)

Service business up 11 % to EUR 165.1 million (previous year: EUR 148.1 million) Management Board raises lower sales revenue forecast limit to EUR 360 million (previously: EUR 350 million) and continues to expect an EBIT margin between 8.5 % and 10.0 % for 2024 Heek, April 11, 2024 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of combined heat and power (CHP) systems and a producer of heat pumps, once again increased consolidated sales revenue by 17 % to EUR 365.1 million (previous year: EUR 312.6 million), lifting the EBIT margin to 7.6 % (previous year: 7.0 %). EBIT growth accelerated in absolute terms due to the significant increase in sales revenues and margins to EUR 5.6 million, resulting in EBIT of EUR 27.6 million (previous year's increase: EUR 4.1 million to EUR 22.0 million). Of all the sales regions, the new plants business in Germany posted the strongest growth of EUR 40.3 million (+48.6 %) to EUR 123.1 million (previous year: EUR 82.8 million) and was thereby able to overcome the weak growth of the previous year in full measure. At the same time, the service business in the domestic market maintained its continuous growth of the last few years (+8.1 % to EUR 111.9 million). Almost all the major, traditional international markets also contributed significant gains in the service segment, in many cases with double-digit growth rates. However, the new plants business in Anglo-Saxon territories declined markedly due to temporary effects, and the other foreign markets were not able to make up for them. Overall, however, foreign markets expanded by EUR 3.8 million to EUR 130.1 million (previous year: EUR

126.3

million). As announced in the Corporate News of February 29, 2024, scarcely any heat pump projects have reached final settlement since the acquisition of NRGTEQ B.V., as was to be expected. The following table shows the composition of net sales in the 2023 fiscal year*: EUR million 2023 2022



CHP Service Total Share CHP





Service Total Share Net sales 200.0 165.1 365.1 100.0 % 164.5 148.1 312.6 100.0 % Germany 123.1 111.9 235.0 64.4 % 82.8 103.5 186.3 59.6 % Rest of Europe 50.2 34.2 84.4 23.1 % 57.7 27.4 85.1 27.2 % North/Central America 9.6 10.7 20.3 5.6 % 11.9 10.2 22.0 7.1 % Asia/Australia 8.9 2.9 11.8 3.2 % 7.3 2.0 9.3 3.0 % Rest of the world 8.1 5.5 13.6 3.7 % 4.8 5.1 9.9 3.2 % * Rounding differences can arise. Cost of materials ratio normalizes, personnel expense ratio increases moderately The cost of materials ratio which had risen to 66.1 % in the previous year, fell back to a more normal level of 64.2 % as 2G's list price adjustments made in 2022 and 2023 were increasingly reflected in the final settlements for completed projects. This means that the rapid rise in procurement costs in 2022 and 2023 is now being offset – at least partially – by the adjusted list prices. Nevertheless, this normalization effect did not fully manifest itself in the year under review as revenues from the sale of new plants, which traditionally have a much higher material input, exhibited a significantly steeper rise than service revenues which are more labor-intensive. This resulted in a shift in the mix from labor-intensive service revenues to material-intensive new systems business which partially obscured the normalization of the cost of materials ratio.

Personnel expenses grew slightly faster than total operating revenue due, on the one hand, to general increases in wages and salaries which turned out to be unusually high in 2023. On the other, 2G had cautiously increased staffing levels against the backdrop of strategic projects, in particular the company's entry into the heat pump market, but also the project to fundamentally realign the IT and ERP systems architecture. These staff increases will ensure the success of these projects and underpin future growth. 2G will publish its audited consolidated financial statements and its 2023 annual report on April 18. Management Board raises lower sales revenue forecast limit to EUR 360 million (previously: EUR 350 million) and continues to expect an EBIT margin between 8.5 % and 10.0 % for 2024 With a look to the current fiscal year, the order book is well filled at the start of 2024 to the tune of EUR 156 million – in spite of final billings reaching record levels in the fourth quarter of 2023. This good order position is coupled with an order intake in Germany that continues to pick up as well as increasingly significant orders received from regions outside the G7. The Management Board is now expecting consolidated sales revenues in the 2024 fiscal year to be recorded within a range of EUR 360 million to EUR 390 million. The annual report, which will be published shortly, still forecasts a range of EUR 350 to EUR 390 million. Revenues in the heat pump segment are expected to be posted in the single-digit millions. In terms of profitability, the Management Board continues to see a marked improvement in margins resulting primarily from further normalization of the cost of materials ratio. The EBIT margin is therefore forecasted to come in between 8.5 to 10 %, which would equate to an absolute EBIT of between EUR 30 million and EUR 39 million. With regard to 2025, provided the underlying geopolitical framework remains stable, the Board continues to expect sales revenues of up to EUR 450 million in 2025, meaning that the long-term growth target of annual growth of 10% plus inflation remains unchanged.

2G company portrait

