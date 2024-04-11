EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU Secures Additional Contracts from Two System Integrators in IT Service Management

Möglingen – April 11, 2024



USU is deepening its collaboration with two major system integrators from the public sector. For strategic and operational IT management, both organizations will increasingly rely on USU's technology and expertise in the future. This involves the digitization and automation of all processes necessary for the planning, design, operation, control, use, and charging of IT services. In one case, the contracts include a comprehensive service package, and in the other case, in addition to the services to be provided, the delivery of software licenses for use in the customer's data center. The total volume is in the lower double-digit million range. "We are proud of the trust both IT providers have placed in us to act as a competence partner for managing their complex IT infrastructures. This gives us a tailwind for another successful fiscal year," says USU CEO Bernhard Oberschmidt. This press release is available at

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange. Further information:

