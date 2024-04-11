EU Ambassador: Moldova Could Join Without Transnistria But Option Not Preferable For Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldova's path to the European Union must not become hostage to the settlement process for Transnistria as authorities in Chisinau cannot fully control it.

That's according to EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks, who spoke with journalists in the run-up to the International Mayors Summit in Chisinau.

“For us, we have one negotiation partner and that's the government in Chisinau. For us, we are working with the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders. And that is the starting premise for everything,” said Mazeiks.

He added that the EU preference would be that Moldova joins the European Union with the reintegrated region of Transnistria. But at the same time, we do not want to see the country as a hostage to the political settlement because it shouldn't be responsible for something that it not necessarily can affect,” said the ambassador.

“We can't exclude the possibility that initially, it would be the Right Bank, the territory that is controlled by the Constitutional authorities, that would join first. And then the Left Bank would join later, but this is not our preferred option,” Mazeiks said.

The EU expects to see in the coming years more clarity on both readiness and the interest of the Transnistrian de facto authorities to engage in this process, the ambassador added.

“Because that's when details will come up on the negotiations on Gagauzia. We are engaging indeed with all parts of the Republic of Moldova,” he said.

The ambassador noted difficulties in engaging with the authorities in Gagauzia, in particular, the Bashkan,“because for us, it is impossible to engage with someone who has not clearly stated that she takes distance from a person who has been convicted in the Republic of Moldova for stealing 1 billion, Elan Shor.

“Also doesn't facilitate this interaction the fact that there are regular interactions with President Putin on her side,” Mazeiks said.

“So what we are doing with Gagauzia, we are continuing our projects with the municipalities, with the independent media, with the local businesses, so that the people can see the advantages of the European Union,” said the diplomat.

He also acknowledges the reality that not always all people will be supportive of the European Union due to propaganda that he says needs to be dispelled and fought,“bringing out our positive story”