               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Roads Of Destruction: We Found Vast Numbers Of Illegal 'Ghost Roads' Used To Crack Open Pristine Rainforest


4/10/2024 7:05:22 PM
Author: Bill Laurance

(MENAFN- The Conversation) One of Brazil's top scientists, Eneas Salati, once said,“The best thing you could do for the Amazon rainforest is to blow up all the roads.” He wasn't joking . And he had a point.
The Conversation

MENAFN10042024000199003603ID1108082026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search