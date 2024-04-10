Roads Of Destruction: We Found Vast Numbers Of Illegal 'Ghost Roads' Used To Crack Open Pristine Rainforest

Author: Bill Laurance

( MENAFN - The Conversation) One of Brazil's top scientists, Eneas Salati, once said,“The best thing you could do for the Amazon rainforest is to blow up all the roads.” He wasn't joking . And he had a point.

