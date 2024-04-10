Brightspring Health Services Specialty Pharmacy Onco360® Selected As National Pharmacy Partner For Voydeya®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or“BrightSpring Health Services”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) announced today that its company Onco360®, a leading independent oncology pharmacy, was selected as a national pharmacy partner by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a first-in-class, oral, Factor D inhibitor, Voydeya® (Danicopan) to treat patients with a rare, life-threatening disease of the blood called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who are experiencing extravascular hemolysis (EVH).



Voydeya® is FDA-approved as add-on therapy to Ultomiris® (Ravulizumab) or Soliris® (Eculizumab) for patients living with PNH that experience continued anemia, or EVH. This innovative drug will complement current treatment regimens and help regulate the immune system, providing control and preventing the destruction of healthy blood cells.

“While PNH is only curable via bone marrow transplantation, this innovative drug from Alexion is a significant advancement in the treatment of PNH with EVH and will help improve the lives of those impacted by this disease,” said BrightSpring's President and CEO, Jon Rousseau.“We are extremely proud of Onco360® for being selected as the preferred pharmacy for Voydeya® as it shows the company's commitment to supporting cutting-edge treatment options the best possible way for patients living with cancer and complex diseases. We commend their leadership in partnering with biopharmaceutical leaders to continually innovate the proven standard-of-care.”

“Onco360® is grateful and honored to partner with Alexion Pharmaceuticals to treat and support patients living with PNH with EVH and improve their quality of life,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer at Onco360®.“This is another highly specialized, first-in-class drug that will complement current treatment regimens, and we're proud to be a trusted pharmacy and implement leading clinical and service practices for this drug and patients.”

Onco360®operates with the mission to improve the lives of patients battling cancer and living with other challenging and rare diseases. The pharmacy has robust access to limited distribution oncology medications and offers personalized services such as financial assistance sourcing, insurance benefit verification, expert clinical counseling, physician, patient and family education and support, rapid and accurate order processing and drug fulfillment, real-time digital and data support, Hub services, and 24/7 patient support.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company's service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is one of the nation's largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing over 350,000 patients in healthcare facilities and at home in the United States every day. For more information about Onco360, please visit onco360 .

