Chinese Art Troupe Visiting N. Korea For Performance In Key Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Chinese art troupe has been visiting North Korea toparticipate in an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of theestablishment of diplomatic ties between Pyongyang and Beijing, theNorth's state media reported Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The art troupe, consisting of around 300 artists, arrived inPyongyang on Saturday and Tuesday to take part in a jointperformance for the opening ceremony of the "DPRK-China FriendshipYear," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the DemocraticPeople's Republic of Korea.

The visit comes as the two nations mark the 75th anniversary ofthe establishment of the diplomatic relationship. China is theNorth's longtime ally and largest economic benefactor.

A Chinese delegation, led by ZhaoLeji , the top legislator regarded as the No. 3 Chineseofficial, will pay an official visit to Pyongyang from Thursday toSaturday to attend the opening ceremony.

North Korea appears to be ramping up high-level exchanges withBeijing in the key year at a time when Pyongyang has been expandingcooperation with Russia in the military and other fields.