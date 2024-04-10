Delhi Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections To Be Held On THIS Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announed that the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on April 26. It added that the Corporation House meeting has been called on 26th April for elections a statement, it wrote,“The Ordinary April (2024) meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11.00 am in Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium, A-Block, 4th Floor, Dr. Shayana Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi. Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will also be held in this meeting of the corporation. It is issued by order of the Mayor.”Also Read: Interview: Arresting Arvind Kejriwal biggest blunder of PM Modi; it will benefit Aam Aadmi Party, says Saurabh BharadwajLast year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s candidate Shelly Oberoi was unanimously elected as mayor after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal also got another term as deputy mayor after BJP candidate Soni Pal withdrew her nomination, this come amid the time when Delhi CM Kejriwal who is in jail in relation to the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The next day, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded him to the ED's custody. On April 1, he was sent to the judicial custody till April 15.

On 9 April, Delhi HC rejected Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED and remand order passed by the trial court. In a major setback to the Delhi CM, the high court held that Kejriwal's arrest and remand by the ED was "not illegal". After this, Kejriwal has now moved to the Supreme Court against the Delhi HC order rejecting his plea challenging his arrest in Delhi's excise policy irregularities case.

