Tributes Pour In For Late Himalayan Buddhist Master Ven Lama Lobzang At IGNCA Memorial Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rich tributes were paid to Ven Lama Lobzang, a well-known Himalayan Buddhist master and a steadfast supporter of the Tibetan cause who passed away at the age of 93 in New Delhi. The solemn memorial for Lama, the founding secretary general and executive president of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), was held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his condolence message, hailed Lama Lobzang as a revered figure who dedicated himself to enhancing the inner well-being of individuals and society. He praised Lama Lobzang's leadership roles in both national and international organizations, highlighting his commitment to promoting Buddhist philosophy and global harmony.

Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda also expressed his deepest condolences, describing Lama Lobzang as a revered figure whose loss is deeply felt by society. Nadda lauded Lobzang's significant contributions to societal welfare, heritage preservation, and philanthropy, which have left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Ven Lama Lobzang, affectionately known as Lama, held various prominent positions at the national and international levels. Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy hailed Lama as a true Buddhist ambassador who tirelessly worked to break religious and social barriers. Lama's efforts to promote education and healthcare in Ladakh and the Himalayan region were particularly highlighted.

Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju described Lama as a true Karmyogi and Dhammaduta, devoted to breaking barriers and serving humanity. Lama co-founded significant institutions like the Ladakh Institute, Ladakh Buddha Vihar, and the Vishesh Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche praised Lama Lobzang's dedication to Buddha Dharma and his efforts to unite Buddhist nations through the International Buddhist Confederation. Lama Lobzang's discipleship under H E Ling Rinpoche's predecessor demonstrated a strong karmic connection between them.

Dr Dambajav Khamba Lama, Head of the Dashichoilng Monastery, conveyed his sorrow over Lama Lobzang's passing, emphasizing that he would always remain in their hearts.

Lama Lobzang's mortal remains were transported to Ladakh for the final rites, where he received a State Funeral with full honours on March 25. Thousands of mourners paid their respects along the funeral procession route.

Author, journalist, and former MP, Tarun Vijay hailed Lama Lobzang as a force of National Integration and praised his contributions to the Sindhu Darshan festival. Vijay lauded Lama's compassionate service to the people of Ladakh, particularly in healthcare, where he facilitated top medical specialists from AIIMS to serve the region.