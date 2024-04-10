Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Divorce: Who Will Take The Primary Custody Of Children? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After two years of declaring their separation, actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth have formally begun divorce proceedings. According to reports, they are settling their differences peacefully, and Aishwaryaa anticipates getting primary custody of their boys. A source told HT that they had filed for divorce in Chennai. They've been separated since then, focused on mending.

"They've formally filed for divorce in Chennai. They had not stayed together since their breakup and were working on mending. They now feel the need to move on in life, thus they have filed for divorce," the insider informed the entertainment portal.

According to a source, they filed for divorce mutually. There will be no arguments or hostility in court.“There is not going to be a fight in court for divorce, or any mud slinging. They both have made peace with the turn of events in their life, and accepted that they can't be together. They have respect for each other. It's going to be an amicable process,” added the insider.

They married in 2004 and have two boys named Yatra and Linga. In terms of custody, the source stated that they have been effective co-parents for their boys.“They are co-parenting their sons on a cordial level. However, the primary custody is expected to go to Aishwaryaa, and Dhanush is not contesting it. That being said, he is always there for his kids. At the moment, the estranged couple is involved in active discussions with their kids to help them sail the divorce process smoothly,” the source further added.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's daughter, announced their separation on social media in January 2022 after many years of marriage.

The statement read,“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better”.