Sri Lanka Bans Sale Of Liquor During Sinhala And Tamil New Year

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has banned the sale of liquor during the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year, except at hotels above three stars and certain licensed boutique villas.

According to reports, the Commissioner General of Excise has ordered that all licensed liquor stores across Sri Lanka should remain closed for retail liquor sales on April 12 and 13, in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

However, the order is not applicable for resident tourists in hotels above three-star class, approved by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and special licensed boutique villas. (Colombo Gazette)