THE BROOKLYN ROASTING COMPANY INTRODUCES TWO SUPER-PREMIUM COFFEE BLENDS TO THE KEURIG® K-CUP® POD SYSTEM

Brooklyn, NY, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brooklyn Roasting Company , New York's best-loved local roasting company, today announced a new partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) with the launch of two super-premium coffee blends available in K-Cup® pods for the first time, including the best-selling Java Mocha blend and the all-new Coney Island Blend.

The Brooklyn Roasting Company, founded in 2009 to revive Brooklyn's once legendary coffee roasting tradition, has built a reputation for sourcing its coffees responsibly and roasting to exact artisanal specifications. Together with Keurig's dedicated Q-graders and coffee experts, the teams captured the rich, chocolatey flavors and sweet floral notes of the beloved Java Mocha blend for the K-Cup pod format and developed the new dark roast, Coney Island Blend, with hearty coffee beans from Africa and South America and optimized for dairy and plant-based milk.

The Brooklyn Roasting Company Founder Jim Munson said, "Our commitment to being serious not snobby, practical not pretentious, and accessible not exclusive is reflected in everything we do, including making our delicious coffees available to as many consumers as possible. We are so excited to work with an industry leader like Keurig to bring these carefully crafted blends to households and offices across North America. A great cup of coffee is a connector – whether it be the first cup at home with family or a second cup catching up with colleagues back at the office. This partnership with Keurig is a great step on our joint journey of creating coffee excellence and accessibility."

"At Keurig, we value our ability to introduce premium, locally loved coffeehouse brands like The Brooklyn Roasting Company to a wider audience," said Ben Yoder, Keurig's Vice President of Coffee Partners. "We are committed to providing new and innovative ways for coffee lovers and brand fans to discover their favorite blends in a format that suits their needs and at the push of a button."

The Brooklyn Roasting Company K-Cup pods are available now at Keurig in convenient 10-pack cartons (MSRP $12.99).

About The Brooklyn Roasting Company:

Founded by Jim Munson in 2009 in Williamsburg Brooklyn, The Brooklyn Roasting Company's goals were simple: To provide NYC with best quality, sustainably-sourced coffees presented to consumers unpretentiously. Within two years, the Company opened its flagship roastery and retail operation at 25 Jay Street in Dumbo on Brooklyn's historic coffee waterfront. Today, The Brooklyn Roasting Company is New York City's leading homegrown coffee business, operating a handful of cafes in New York City and servicing hundreds of high-end wholesale accounts in the five boroughs. A proud local business, the brand is committed to supporting other local institutions, like the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Brooklyn Museum, and the New York Public Library.



