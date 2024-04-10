EU Ambassador To Moldova Hopes“Domestic Developments” In Certain Member States Not To Hamper Enlargement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The support for EU enlargement remains in place in the European Parliament and the European Commission and the most important thing for candidate countries is to do their homework.

That's according to EU Ambassador to Moldova Janis Mazeiks, who gave a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in Chisinau.

“For us what has been important is that there has been strong support for the Republic of Moldova, both in the European Parliament and with the European Commission. So we're looking forward to this continuing to be the case,” the ambassador said to a question of whether a pro-Russian stance of to politicians in some member states could hamper the enlargement.

The ambassador acknowledged the existence of certain“domestic developments” in individual EU member states but noted that the main thing for Brussels is to see that Moldova“does its homework so that there is no lack of clarity about not only intentions but also about the work the country is doing, in other words, it's progress towards the EU membership that would be“merited”.

Asked by Ukrinform about whether the prospects for Ukraine and Moldova accession could trigger reforms in EU decision-making and enlargement policies, the ambassador said some discussion is ongoing about the need for reforms, but the“EU top leadership has stated that you should be ready for enlargement also in the framework that exists”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Portuguese government has assured Ukraine of its full support for the country's EU accession.