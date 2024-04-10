Amir Performs Eid Al Fitr Prayer In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani performed the Eid Al Fitr prayers with citizens at the Lusail praying area this morning.

The prayer was also performed by Personal Representative of the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, a number of their Excellencies sheikhs, members of the Shura Council, and a number of their Excellencies ambassadors and heads Diplomatic missions in the country.

Sheikh Dr. Thaqeel Sayer Al Shammari, who is a judge at the Court of Cassation and a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, delivered the Eid sermon in which he focused on the blessing of completing the fast and celebrating Eid. He highlighted the security, prosperity, and wise leadership under which they live, saying it was one of the most important factors related to society's unity, praying for unity for the Islamic Ummah.