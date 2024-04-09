Kuwait Amir Congratulates Qatar's Father Amir On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday phoned Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani to congratulate him on Eid Al-Fitr.

During the phone call, His Highness the Amir wished the two sisterly states and the Arab and Muslim worlds, happy returns of this dear occasion. He also wished Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad everlasting wellbeing.

For his part, Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal on the good gesture which showed the depth of relations between the two sisterly states and wished him everlasting wellness.

He also wished Kuwait further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

kam









MENAFN09042024000071011013ID1108077673