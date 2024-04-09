Leaders Of Egypt, France, And Jordan Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Conflict In Palestine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In continuation of Israel's attacks on Palestinian soil, the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and France have called for an immediate ceasefire in the country.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the President of Egypt, and King Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized the need for the swift implementation of the Security Council resolution regarding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a joint article in Le Monde.

The leaders of these three countries have expressed their support for the ongoing negotiations mediated by Egypt, the United States, and Qatar, and have warned about the consequences of the ground assault on Rafah, where over 1.5 million refugees are present.

On the other hand, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has stated that the start date of the operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza, has been determined. However, Netanyahu's remarks indicate that Israel remains determined to carry out military operations in Rafah.

It is worth mentioning that the leaders of France, Egypt, and Jordan in this joint article also called for the immediate and unconditional implementation of Security Council Resolution 2728.

