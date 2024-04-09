Undersea Warfare Systems Market To Reach USD 27.0 Billion By 2033; The Increasing Disputes Overseas Drives The Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global undersea warfare systems market is expected to experience growth due to R&D investment inspired by new advances in maritime technology, including expanded sonar detection ranges, uncrewed vehicles, marine robotics, network-centric warfare, and stealth submarines.

Newark, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 16.3 billion undersea warfare systems market will reach USD 27.0 billion by 2033. Combat and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) operations carried out below the water's surface to counter security threats and preserve battlespace dominance in underwater conditions are called underwater warfare. Underwater warfare systems are designed to monitor, detect, classify, track, localise, identify, and neutralise underwater threats. They are comprised of both offensive and defensive systems. Sensors, weapon systems, unmanned underwater vehicles, countermeasure systems, and communication systems are examples of undersea combat systems. These systems can also be remotely, autonomously, and manually operated.



The main factors propelling the worldwide undersea warfare systems market are the increase in demand for stealthy undersea warfare systems, the development of underwater drones for undersea warfare, and government backing for enhancing undersea warfare capabilities. However, the market expansion is hampered by the operational complexity of underwater autonomous systems and the high initial and ongoing expenses of attack submarines. Conversely, throughout the projected period, the development of lightweight torpedoes and increased defence spending are anticipated to generate profitable market chances for the global market's advancement.



Key Insight of the Undersea Warfare Systems Market



North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



For nearly ten years, the region has been the only hyperpower in the world, and it has always embraced the newest and most advanced technologies. This factor is supported by the US spending more on defence than any other country in the world. Some of the leading producers of underwater combat systems worldwide, including Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Textron, Inc., have headquarters in this region. The existence of these companies in the region encourages market growth.



The combat segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 6.68 billion.



Expanded sonar detection ranges, unmanned vehicles, marine robotics, network-centric warfare, and stealth submarines are just a few of the new developments in maritime technology that are likely to spur R&D investment and grow the global maritime industry over the forecast period.



The remotely operations segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.17 billion.



Remotely operated technologies are used in underwater activities for mining, payload delivery, surveillance, and observation. Some groups are developing and testing remote underwater fighting weapons to improve operational capabilities.



The naval segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.66 billion.



The industry will be driven by demand for combat planes, surface ships, helicopters, and submarines throughout the anticipated period.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Submarine modernization



Modernising and replacing outmoded submarine fleets in several naval forces worldwide presents opportunities for developing and procuring state-of-the-art underwater combat systems. The continuous threat of enemy submarines and the advancement of ASW capabilities drive the need for anti-submarine warfare equipment, such as sonar, torpedoes, and countermeasures.



Restraint: Complexity and technological challenges



As undersea warfare systems require advanced sonar and detection technologies, their development and integration can be challenging. Furthermore, the excessively high expenses of research, development, and production associated with contemporary underwater warfare technology may be beyond the means of certain nations or organisations.



Some of the major players operating in the undersea warfare systems market are:



● Ultra Electronics

● Kongsberg Gruppen

● Boeing Company

● DRS Technologies

● Atlas Elektronik

● Northrop Grumman

● Raytheon Technologies

● Thales Group

● BAE Systems

● General Dynamics

● L3Harris Technologies

● Lockheed Martin

● S.A. de Electronica Submarina

● Harris Corporation

● ECA Group

● SAAB



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application:



● C4ISR

● Combat

● Others



By Mode of Operation:



● Remotely Operations

● Autonomous Operations

● Manned Operations



By End-User:



● Land-Based

● Airborne

● Naval



About the report:



The global undersea warfare systems market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



