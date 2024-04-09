Borrell: Russia Should Withdraw From ZNPP Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Russian troops should withdraw from the territory of the plant.

According to Ukrinform, Borrell wrote about this on the social network X.

Josep Borrell wrote that reckless drone attack against Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant increases risk of dangerous nuclear accident. Such attacks must stop.



The official expressed his full support for the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi and the IAEA itself.

“Russia should withdraw from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”, Borrell wrote.

Drones hit surveillance and military equipment at- IAEA

As reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) informed that on Sunday, April 7, three drones crashed at and near the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, hitting the surveillance and communication equipment on the roof of the Unit 6 reactor and a military vehicle.

According to the DIU, no significant damage that could threaten nuclear safety was recorded after the drone explosion at Zaporizhzhia NPP.