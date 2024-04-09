CSTO Supports Peaceful, Stable Afghan State

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has affirmed its support for Afghanistan's independence and unity.

Imangali Tasmagambetov, CSTO secretary-general, said members of the Eurasian military alliance wanted Afghanistan to be a peaceful state free from terrorism, war and drugs.

According to AKIpress, Tasmagambetov made the remarks at a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva at the CSTO Secretariat on Monday.

The UN diplomat highlighted main areas of international assistance under UN aegis in the interest of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

She also spoke of efforts for reintegrating Afghanistan into the global fraternity and expressed her on the the country's progress in internal political development.

