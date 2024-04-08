Border Guards Destroy Uragan MLRS Used By Russians To Shell Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Steel Frontier brigade used an FPV drone to destroy the Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) deployed by Russian invaders to attack the Kharkiv region.

The State Border Guard Service announced this on Facebook and published a relevant video , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy MLRS unit was returning to its permanent deployment position. At that moment, the FPV drone operator from the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard brigade hit the combat vehicle," the service said.

As Ukrinform reported, as of April 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had already destroyed 1,039 enemy MLRS, as well as thousands of other weapons and military equipment of the Russian troops.