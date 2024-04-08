SUD Launches Icon Mall In Badr City With EGP 1Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Safwa Urban Development (SUD) has unveiled its latest venture, the Icon Mall, located in Badr City, East Cairo, with an investment of EGP 1bn, announced Abdel Gawad Abdel Ghany, the company's Chairperson.

Abdel Ghany elaborated that the Icon Mall is a multifaceted complex, encompassing commercial, administrative, medical, and entertainment facilities. It will span an area of 6,300 sqm and will feature 300 diverse units.

The project is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of client requirements, offering units ranging in size from 35 to 400 sqm.

Abdel Ghany also mentioned that the company is on schedule to commence the handover of the project within the next three years. He highlighted SUD's commitment to providing flexible payment options that accommodate every customer, including a 10% down payment followed by instalment plans spread over seven years.

In collaboration with the consulting firm IVC, SUD has undertaken the architectural design of the mall. Abdel Ghany noted that the starting price for units is set at EGP 2.25m.

In closing, the Chairperson revealed SUD's strategic shift towards the development of commercial and administrative projects, aligning with its objective to diversify its real estate project portfolio in the Egyptian market.