Gaza Death Toll Rises To 33,175

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip soared Monday to 33,175, most of them women and children, and the number of injured to 75,886, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.It said many of the victims remained under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes or on the streets out of reach of ambulances.The latest casualties were four civilians whose homes were targeted by Israeli artillery bombardment in Maghazi refugee camp in Central Gaza, according to medical sources.A number of bodies were pulled from the rubble at Al Shifa Hospital and eight bodies were also lifted from collapsed buildings east of Khan Younis and were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital.