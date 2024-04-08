Global Flooring Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market To Reach $623.8 Billion By 2030 With Non-Resilient Flooring Accounting For Over $295 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flooring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Flooring Market to Reach $623.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Flooring estimated at US$421.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$623.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The global flooring market is experiencing significant competition, with strong, active, niche, and trivial players vying for market share in 2023. Flooring encompasses various commercial and domestic variants, with wood flooring being a prominent segment. Market prospects indicate a positive outlook, driven by trends such as growing demand for vinyl flooring and advancements in the industry.
Analysis by product type, application, and region provides insights into market dynamics. Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and innovations in flooring technologies. Overall, factors like enhanced standards of living and rapid urbanization are expected to fuel the growth of the flooring market.
Non-Resilient Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$295.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Soft Coverings segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Flooring: An Introduction Commercial and Domestic Flooring Common Variants Product Types Global Market Prospects & Outlook Analysis by Product Type Analysis by Application Regional Analysis Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity Select Global Brands Wood Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends Influencing the Growth in Flooring Market Vinyl Flooring Demand Grows Latest Advancements in the Flooring Industry Select Flooring Innovations Enhanced Standard of Living and Swift Urbanization to Boost the Flooring Market Growth Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028 Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Flooring Market Growth Drivers in the Residential Sector Preference for Multistory Buildings to Pep up Flooring Products' Demand Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as Important End-Use Sector Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Flooring Products: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 Cautious Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Flooring Market Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019-2025 Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050 Rapid Growth in Urban Households World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050 Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050 Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030 Rising Living Standards Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Flooring Products Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026 Key Challenges Restraining the Market Growth Environmental Concerns Flooring Retailers See Strong Demand Coming in Years to Come
