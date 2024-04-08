Industry News In Brief (April 8, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WEST CHESTER, PA -
Supreme Group, backed by growth-oriented private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners has acquired Health+Commerce, an integrated agency providing strategic public relations, marketing, and creative services to innovative healthcare companies. Supreme Group is a healthcare commercialization platform company formed following Trinity Hunt's majority investment in Supreme Optimization, a life science-focused digital agency.
AUSTIN, TX -
Hahn has acquired MedVoice PR, an Austin, Texas-based health communications agency founded and run by Emily Schmitz. Schmitz joins Hahn as senior strategist in its newly formed health & nutrition practice group headed by Jen Cannon. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. In acquiring MedVoice PR, Hahn is adding a health dimension to its food and beverage portfolio.
DALLAS -
Industry vets Stephen
Reiff and Steve Soltis have launched a new executive and communication firm, Arvo Advisory. Reiff has a background that has spanned corporate strategy, politics, and management consulting before most recently serving as the head of strategy and corporate communication for MoneyGram International. Soltis is a 30-year executive communication industry veteran who ran CEO and employee communication at Coca-Cola, UPS and MCI. He also teaches strategic communication at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.
MENAFN08042024000219011063ID1108070563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.