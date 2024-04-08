Industry News In Brief (April 8, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WEST CHESTER, PA -

Supreme Group, backed by growth-oriented private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners has acquired Health+Commerce, an integrated agency providing strategic public relations, marketing, and creative services to innovative healthcare companies. Supreme Group is a healthcare commercialization platform company formed following Trinity Hunt's majority investment in Supreme Optimization, a life science-focused digital agency.



AUSTIN, TX -

Hahn has acquired MedVoice PR, an Austin, Texas-based health communications agency founded and run by Emily Schmitz. Schmitz joins Hahn as senior strategist in its newly formed health & nutrition practice group headed by Jen Cannon. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. In acquiring MedVoice PR, Hahn is adding a health dimension to its food and beverage portfolio.



DALLAS -

Industry vets Stephen

Reiff and Steve Soltis have launched a new executive and communication firm, Arvo Advisory. Reiff has a background that has spanned corporate strategy, politics, and management consulting before most recently serving as the head of strategy and corporate communication for MoneyGram International. Soltis is a 30-year executive communication industry veteran who ran CEO and employee communication at Coca-Cola, UPS and MCI. He also teaches strategic communication at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.







