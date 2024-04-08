MFA Official Highlights Azerbaijan's Active Cooperation With China And Other BRICS Members

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Mahur Gasimov, the head of the Department of Analysis andStrategic Research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ofAzerbaijan, stated during a discussion on "Azerbaijan's ForeignPolicy and the Role of BRICS" at the "Azerbaijan and BRICS:Opportunities and Prospects" event that Azerbaijan maintains activecollaboration with China and other BRICS member states, Azernews reports.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan's foreign relations are founded onprinciples such as respect for territorial integrity and mutualrespect: "Azerbaijan plays a role in promoting global security andpeace. Over the past one or two years, significant humanitarianefforts have been undertaken as part of our foreign policy. We'veprovided humanitarian aid totaling $330 million to more than 30nations. Presently, we are actively engaged in combating climatechange."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative underscoredAzerbaijan's close monitoring of BRICS activities.