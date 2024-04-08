UK's Top Diplomat To Warn U.S. Against Further Blocking Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Washington, British Foreign Minister David Cameron will warn that the U.S. is risking the security of the West by holding up a new aid package to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Telegraph , Ukrinform saw.

"Ukraine needs that money. It is American security, it's European security, it's Britain's security that is on the line in Ukraine, and they need our help," he said.

Cameron and his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné penned an oped, rallying to boost support for Ukraine.

"We are both absolutely clear – Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose. The costs of failing to support Ukraine now will be far greater than the costs of repelling Putin," the article says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, UK Minister of Foreign Affairs David Cameron will pay a visit to the USA, where he will call on Congress to increase financial support, which could change the situation on Ukrainian battlefields.

Cameron also emphasized the need to increase the UK defense budget in view of threats coming from the Russian Federation.