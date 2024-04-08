UN Official Highlights Importance Of BRICS For S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

BRICS is an important organisation for the South Caucasus regionbecause two major countries in the region - Iran and Russia - aremembers of this organization, Azernews reports,citing the Chief Adviser of the Centre for Analysis ofInternational Relations (CAIR) Shahmar Hajiyev at an event on"Azerbaijan and BRICS: Opportunities and Perspectives."

He stated that the global GDP share of BRICS+ countries todaystands at 37.3 percent and is expected to reach 45 percent by 2040 member countries of the BRICS group have a total population of3.5 billion people, which represents 45 percent of the world'spopulation. Furthermore, BRICS accounts for 28 percent of theglobal economy.

It should be noted that BRICS was formed in 2001, bringingtogether the governments of Brazil, Russia, India, China, SouthAfrica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates into anintergovernmental organisation.

Initially established to identify investment opportunities, thegrouping has evolved into a unique geopolitical bloc that has beenmeeting annually since 2009 to coordinate multilateral policies relations among BRICS are primarily based onnon-interference, equality, and mutual benefit.