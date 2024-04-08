Poll shows US skipping meals to survive increasing costs

(MENAFN) As housing costs in the United States continue to soar, a troubling trend emerges – Americans are increasingly forced to make stark sacrifices to keep a roof over their heads. According to a recent poll commissioned by Redfin, a Seattle-based real estate brokerage, a staggering 50 percent of homeowners and renters are struggling to afford their housing payments. This financial strain has reached such extremes that over one in five respondents revealed they have resorted to skipping meals to make ends meet.



The survey sheds light on the profound impact of escalating housing costs on everyday lives across the nation. With home prices and rents skyrocketing in many cities, coupled with persistently high mortgage rates, millions of Americans find themselves in dire financial circumstances. Redfin's economic research chief, Chen Zhao, underscores the severity of the situation, highlighting how housing expenses have become so burdensome that families are sacrificing basic necessities such as food and medical care.



The financial crunch extends beyond skipping meals, with respondents revealing a range of sacrifices made in the face of inflationary pressures. Over 20 percent admitted to selling their belongings, while a combined 37 percent either worked extra hours or took on additional jobs to meet housing payments. Alarmingly, nearly 35 percent reported cutting back on vacations or eliminating them altogether to alleviate the strain on their finances.



Moreover, the poll exposes the ripple effects of the housing crisis on Americans' overall well-being. Approximately 18 percent of respondents resorted to borrowing money from friends and family or dipping into their retirement savings. For 16 percent, the financial burden was so overwhelming that they had to delay or forgo essential medical care, highlighting the profound trade-offs forced upon individuals and families by the housing affordability crisis.



Behind these statistics lie stories of hardship and resilience, as families grapple with the stark reality of choosing between shelter and essential needs. With the typical household income falling short of the level required to afford a median-priced home by a staggering USD30,000 annually, the American dream of homeownership has become increasingly out of reach for many.



As policymakers and stakeholders grapple with solutions to address the housing affordability crisis, the human toll of this epidemic cannot be overlooked. From skipping meals to sacrificing medical care, Americans are bearing the brunt of an economy where housing costs have spiraled out of control. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to ensure that housing remains accessible and affordable for all, safeguarding the well-being of individuals and communities across the nation.

