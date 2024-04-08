QIIB Awarded Highest Certification In Payment Security, Data Protection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB announced that it has been awarded the PCI-DSS - 4.0 certification, which is the highest certification in payment security and protection of bank cards data.

QIIB is one of the first institutions in the State of Qatar to obtain this certification in accordance with the new standard 4.0, which reflects QIIB's adherence to the best standards in this field.

SISA International grants this certification to institutions and banks that have achieved qualitative security standards in the field of customer data protection.

QIIB Deputy CEO, Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal, received the (PCI-DSS - 4.0) certification during a ceremony held at the bank's headquarters at Grand Hamad Street, which was attended by Mohammad Jamil Ahmad Hamad, Head of the Risks Sector at QIIB, and a number of bank officials and representatives of SISA International.

Commenting on QIIB's achievement of the certification, Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal said,“We are pleased to be at the forefront of banks and institutions in the State of Qatar that receive the PCI-DSS - 4.0 certification, which is an additional indicator that we are on track in the fields of data protection and digital transformation”.

He added,“We have invested in digital solutions related to cybersecurity, and we have always been proactive in adopting the best technology available in the banking sector. We are committed to applying the best international standards in cybersecurity”.

Finally, QIIB Deputy CEO, Jamal Al Jamal expressed his thanks and appreciation to SISA for their assessment of QIIB's data protection standards, which resulted in awarding QIIB the PCI-DSS - 4.0 certification. This certification gained momentum and additional importance with the new standard that it has adopted which keeps pace with technological advancements and developments in the field of data information security protection standards, especially the banking data.

It is noteworthy that QIIB has made significant leaps in the field of advanced technological infrastructure that it uses, and made great achievements in the field of digital transformation over the past period, which contributed in strengthening its operational efficiency and increased trust in its services and products on a larger scale.