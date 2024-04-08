IIT Kanpur To Host Information Cum Q&A Session For PG Admission

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur (UP), April 8 (IANS) The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIT Kanpur is organising an Information Cum Q&A Session specifically for prospective PG (Postgraduate) students interested in the MS, MTech, and Ph.D programs offered by the CSE department.

This session, scheduled for Tuesday, will be conducted online via Zoom and YouTube, providing a convenient platform for participants to join remotely.

According to an official release, the primary objective of this event is to provide comprehensive information about the CSE PG admission process, including details about their various programs and the application procedure.

Additionally, the session aims to address any queries or doubts that applicants may have, ensuring a clear understanding of the requirements and expectations for admission.

The session will be led by faculty members from IIT Kanpur's CSE department and a few PG students will be present during the session to provide insights and answer questions from attendees.

Prof. Amey Karkare, Head of the CSE department, said: "The Information Cum Q&A Session is designed to provide valuable insights into our PG admission process and programs, with a focus on guiding and assisting applicants in making informed decisions about their academic journey."

Anticipated participation includes around 300 or more applicants, along with a select group of approximately 20 individuals comprising chosen PG students and faculty members from the CSE department.