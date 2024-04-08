Pasteurization Vessel Market To Hit US$ 6,481.7 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Demand for Modular and Mobile Pasteurization Units Reshapes the Pasteurization Vessel Market Rockville, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pasteurization vessel market is valued at US$ 3,979.2 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a 5.0% CAGR through 2034. The market valuation for pasteurization vessels is estimated to cross US$ 6,481.7 million by 2034.

A notable trend driving the pasteurization vessel market's expansion is the increased focus on energy-efficient solutions. As the business moves toward making decisions based more and more on sustainability, producers are creating creative ways to develop vessels that satisfy strict pasteurization standards and use less energy. Adopting energy-efficient technology gives businesses a competitive edge by appealing to environmentally sensitive customers and meeting resource efficiency regulations. It also coincides with larger environmental sustainability aims. Advanced Clean-In-Place (CIP) technologies are increasingly being integrated into pasteurization tanks. CIP systems save downtime by improving hygiene and making cleaning equipment effective without disassembling it easier. These systems also improve operational efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and ensure compliance with strict hygiene standards.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 6,481.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.0% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

"In the competitive pasteurization vessel market, success is dependent on regulatory expertise, strategic alliances, and the quick implementation of modern technologies such as Industry 4.0. To maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic business, firms must remain nimble in regulatory compliance, develop strong alliances, and adopt cutting-edge technology.” says a Fact analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Pasteurization Vessel Market Report:



The global market size stood at US$ 3,227.7 million in 2019.

The North America region holds 29.8% of shares in 2024.

The East Asia region holds 33.9% of the shares in 2024.

The <500 L capacity segment occupied 27.5% of market shares in 2024.

The dairy industry end-use segment captured 38.5% of shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.3% CAGR through 2034. The market size in China is anticipated to develop at a 4.7% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The pasteurization vessel market is intensely competitive. Key players in the market include GEA Group AG, Alfa Laval AB, Tetra Pak International S.A., Krones AG, SPX FLOW, Inc., JBT Corporation, MicroThermics, Inc., Paul Mueller Company, Feldmeier Equipment, Inc., and Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. The dynamic landscape is further enhanced by quick-thinking innovators and niche companies who provide specific solutions.

The market is shaped by globalization and strategic alliances, but technological innovation, particularly in Industry 4.0, is a crucial differentiator. Further characterizing the competitive dynamics are customer-centricity, customization, and an increasing emphasis on sustainability.

Recent Developments



In November 2023, AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings introduced AccelstyleTM 100, a waterborne Gloss overprint varnish (OPV), and AccelstyleTM 200, a waterborne Matt OPV, for traditional two-piece aluminum beer and beverage cans. These coatings are free of bisphenol, styrene, and PFAS. AccelstyleTM 100 works comparable to AkzoNobel's standard polyester OPV, with excellent can line movement, pasteurization performance, and necker tooling line pickup resistance. In July 2022, ASL Ltd.'s engineering division collaborated with MAACOM and Enkanasa Ltd. to create a cutting-edge containerized microdairy factory. This unit intends to economically empower approximately 3,000 MAA women in 13 counties by increasing the value of their milk.

Country-wise Insights

The North American pasteurisation vessel market is expected to grow significantly, with the pasteurisation vessel industry in the United States leading at a 5.3% CAGR until 2034. According to estimations, China would dominate the East Asia pasteurisation vessel market with a 4.7% CAGR until 2034.

The pasteurisation vessel market in China is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034. Pasteurisation vessel sales are being driven by China's burgeoning e-commerce industry and the development of a robust cold chain infrastructure. Pasteurisation containers have become critical for protecting product integrity throughout transportation as e-commerce expands in popularity and consumer demand for fresh, well-maintained items rises. In a market where effective and safe supply chain management is critical to business, manufacturers are carefully positioning their vessel capabilities to meet the particular demands of e-commerce and cold chain logistics.

