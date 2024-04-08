'Steel Frontier' Soldiers Destroy Enemy Howitzer In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, soldiers from the Offensive Guard's Steel Frontier brigade destroyed an enemy howitzer.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk (call sign "Marseille") on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Kharkiv sector. Soldiers from the Steel Frontier destroyed an enemy 152-mm D-20 howitzer," Melnyk said.
As Ukrinform reported, five apartment blocks and seven cars were damaged in Russia's air strike in the center of Kharkiv.
Illustrative photo: Getty Images
