Boquete Orchid Festival Ended April 7

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) I managed to catch all the dancers for a photo shoot on the last day of the Boquete Orchid Festival Sunday April 7th.

It is not as big a fair as the coffee and flower festival in January, but still very well attended.

The Boquete Orchid Festival has now completed for another year.

Thousands of cars and families entered Boquete daily attracting more than 30 thousand domestic and foreign tourists this year.

Feria de Orquideas, also known as the Orchid Festival Boquete, displays thousands of delicate flowers throughout the Boquete's fairgrounds along the Caldera River.

The Orchid Festival was 36 years young this year.

If you visited, I know that you were captivated by the beauty of orchids and for the first time you may have discovered the elegance and variety of these amazing flowers in such an enchanting and educational environment.

We got inspired by nature at

'The Boquete Orchid Festival' and we hope that you did too.



