Two Thousand Afghan Prisoners Will Be Released On The Occasion Of Eid Ul-Fitr

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Taliban authorities have announced that they will release two thousand prisoners across Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

The Bakhtar News Agency, under Taliban control, reported on Sunday, April 7th, that Abdul Wali Mahmood, the deputy director of the Taliban's court inspection department, said the process of identifying deserving prisoners for release continues.

He added that by the arrival of Eid ul-Fitr, two thousand prisoners are expected to be released from Afghan prisons.

It is unclear what charges these prisoners were detained on and how long they have been in prison.

Meanwhile, Taliban authorities at the Qandahar Central Prison announced that 103 prisoners were released on the orders of the group's leader in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, numerous individuals have been imprisoned as a result of the group's stringent policies. Many of these detainees include human rights activists, education advocates, and other members of civil society who have spoken out against the Taliban's rule.

The harsh measures implemented by the Taliban have led to the incarceration of numerous individuals, particularly those who have been vocal in advocating for human rights, education, and various other causes deemed contrary to the group's ideology.

This crackdown has significantly affected the landscape of civil society in Afghanistan since the Taliban's resurgence.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram