Sri Lankan Women Create History Beating South Africa In Cricket Series

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's women's side created history in East London on Wednesday as they registered their first series triumph over South Africa in any format.

The series victory was confirmed when Sri Lanka claimed a narrow four-wicket win over South Africa in the third and final match of their series in what was their highest successful run chase of all time in T20I cricket.

Sri Lanka's previous highest successful run chase came more than 10 years ago, when Chamari Athapaththu scored 21 to help her side sneak past India's total of 147/3 in Vizianagaram with just one delivery remaining and the experienced opener was among the runs again this time around in South Africa.

Chamari hit a superb 73 from just 46 deliveries and No.3 Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with an unbeaten 54 as Sri Lanka ran down South Africa's decent total of 155/6 with five deliveries remaining.

It caps off a tremendous recent run for Sri Lanka's women's side, who have beaten both England and South Africa in bilateral T20I series away from home in the last 12 months having never previously won a T20I series outside of Asia prior.

Earlier, Player of the Series Laura Wolvaardt contributed 56 with the bat and lower-order hitter Nadine de Klerk scored a quickfire 44 as South Africa posted a good total in the series decider.

The visitors overcame the early loss of Vishmi Gunaratne for just one to take control of the match with Chamari and Samarawickrama at the crease, before experienced quick Marizanne Kapp removed the Sri Lankan captain during the 13th over to keep the hosts in the game.

But Samarawickrama kept her cool over the final overs to ensure Sri Lanka snuck over the line to clinch the victory and the historic series triumph.

The teams will now meet in a three-match ODI series, with Sri Lanka then heading to Abu Dhabi at the end of the month as one of 10 sides that will attempt to qualify for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup. (ICC)