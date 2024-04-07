RMA: Ukrainian Defenders In Zaporizhzhia Direction Receive 500 Quadcopters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, have received 500 copters worth UAH 60 million.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We are handing over 500 fighter copters worth UAH 60 million to the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the statement reads.

It is noted that FPV drones and "copters with thermal surveillance" were prepared for the military with the participation of communities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"We are not stopping there. At the beginning of the week, we announced a tender for another batch of the fighter 'birds' for UAH 21 million," added the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, reported that the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region purchased the first thousand FPV kamikaze drones to be sent to the front.