Russians Shell Huliaipole With Multiple Rocket Launchers, Killing Three Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing three people.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Russians fired with Grad multiple rocket launchers at the frontline village of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region and killed three civilians. Two men and a woman were killed under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," Fedorov wrote.

He added that one man was injured, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

