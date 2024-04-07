Russians Shell Huliaipole With Multiple Rocket Launchers, Killing Three Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing three people.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.
"Russians fired with Grad multiple rocket launchers at the frontline village of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region and killed three civilians. Two men and a woman were killed under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," Fedorov wrote.
He added that one man was injured, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
As reported, a 54-year-old man was injured in a drone attack on a Zaporizhzhia enterprise.
