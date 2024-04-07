Taxidermy Artists Turn Animals Into Keepsakes At Souq Waqif

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou

Doha, Qatar: In the heart of the 'Craft Center' in Souq Waqif, the Al Maha Taxidermy attracts tourists and visitors daily, as it showcases diverse preserved animals, presenting some of the country's wildlife heritage.

Inside the shop, the king of the jungle takes center stage, while on the walls and alongside the floor, there are gazelles, Oryx, dogs, monkeys, rabbits, and various other preserved animals, along with falcons, and other birds.

Malek Manssour, a vendor at Al Maha Taxidermy, sheds light on the interest of some locals and Gulf nationals in preserving their animals, especially falcons, and gazelles.

"Many clients choose to preserve their cherished animals to keep their memory alive, especially those representing the cultural heritage of Qatar, like falcons and birds acquired through auctions at considerable expense," he says.

The craftsmanship of taxidermy extends beyond borders, as Manssour explains, "There are animals that we bring from other countries, like this lion from Kenya, in addition to other animals that we cannot find in Qatar."

With two artisans dedicated to the meticulous art of taxidermy, the shop acquires animals from various sources, including clients, veterinary hospitals, and from other countries.

Beyond preservation, the animals crafted by taxidermy artisans serve as symbols of appreciation for Qatar's wildlife heritage.

These meticulously prepared specimens find their place in homes, majlises (traditional meeting places), and farms.