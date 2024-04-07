Qatar Museums Achieves Coveted Sustainability Awards By The Green Organisation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) has won two unique awards by the Green Organisation, recognising the institution's unwavering commitment to environmental best practices across its entities.

The award ceremony, which was hosted by The Green Organisation, took place in Brazil on March 25, 2024, and highlighted the achievements of Qatar Museums, and the National Museum (NMoQ) in the sustainability field. The "Green World Award”, established in 1994, is an esteemed international recognition bestowed upon organisations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to environmental stewardship.

Commenting on this occasion, QM CEO Mohammed Al Rumaihi said: "The Green Organization's recognition of our dedication to making our planet a more sustainable place is truly an honour and a testament to our commitment. It is our duty at Qatar Museums to safeguard our cultural heritage while embracing environmental best practices that extend across our diverse portfolio of museums, galleries, and cultural initiatives, and we aspire to continue leading by example to inspire others.”

NMoQ achievement of the Gold Level in the "Green World Award” underscores its continuous efforts towards sustainability and environmental conservation. Through innovative initiatives, strategic partnerships, and proactive measures, NMoQ has significantly reduced its environmental footprint while setting new benchmarks for eco-friendly practices within the cultural sector.”

In addition to this remarkable achievement, QM has been awarded the "Green World Ambassador Award 2024” by The Green Organisation during the event in Brazil on March 25, 2024. This award recognises QM's leadership and advocacy in promoting environmental best practices globally.

Eng. Dhabya Jamal Sayar, Director of Facilities Management at QM, added, "the Green World Awards” are a testament to our commitment to creating a better future for generations to come, proving this is not just about winning a prize, but rather our devotion to preserving not just artifacts, but the very world that houses them.”

Previously, QM has earned numerous international and regional accolades in recognition of its commitment to eco-initiatives and sustainable operations. This outstanding achievement includes three prestigious awards at the 2023 International Beautiful Buildings "Green Apple Awards” in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, QM was honoured with the highly coveted "Overall Winner” award, along with three awards in the Green Building category at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2023. Notably, MIA has made history by becoming the first-ever carbon-neutral certified museum in the MENA Region.

