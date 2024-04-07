Pediatricians Warn Of Risks In Children's Eid Al-Fitr Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Pediatricians have warned parents of the dangers of buying fireworks for their children, especially those poorly stored, as they could explode and cause severe burns, potentially leading to fatalities without prior warning.

Doctors revealed to "Al-Sharq" an increase in injury rates, drowning incidents, and food allergies among children during the holiday season. They pointed out that the rate of medical consultations increases by 25%, with 15% to 20% of these being cases of illness and viral infections. They cautioned parents against leaving their children, especially those aged two to six years, unsupervised in play areas like amusement parks, beaches, or even home swimming pools, as children of this age are often unaware of dangers.

Parents are also urged to keep small objects like coins and nuts out of reach of children aged two to three years to prevent choking hazards, as some children may have food or nut allergies.

Dr. Mohamed Handous emphasized, in an interview with "Al-Sharq" the importance of adhering to medication schedules for children with chronic diseases, highlighting several recommendations for preventing accidents and injuries common during holidays. These include monitoring children closely, especially when they use bicycles or are near swimming pools, to prevent drowning or near-drowning incidents, ensuring they follow a regular schedule for sleeping and eating healthy meals, and teaching them personal hygiene practices to avoid viral infections.

Parents should also be cautious during beach visits, as incidents related to them increase by 15% to 20%.