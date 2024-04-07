Global Surgical Scissors Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) During surgical procedures, tissues are cut with surgical scissors, also known as cutting instruments. During an operation, surgeons use surgical scissors to cut a patient's surface or internal tissues. Straight or curved blades are available. Operating, dissecting, iris, and stitch scissors are surgical scissors utilized in the medical industry. The edges may have a straight shape, a curved profile, a blunt profile, or a pointed profile. The function of the operation will decide the cutting blade's shape. For accurate incisions and cuts, surgical procedures require instruments with sharp edges. Surgical scissors are manufactured to be sharp and robust using materials such as stainless steel and tungsten carbide.

An increase in surgical procedures, technological advancements in surgical instruments, a rise in the geriatric population, a massive increase in incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in cosmetic procedures, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures worldwide are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical scissors market. In addition, the widespread availability of cost-effective and durable surgical scissors and the increase in surgeries done on the elderly contribute to the expansion of the market. However, the risk of infection associated with surgical procedures is likely to hinder the growth of the surgical scissors market.

Market Dynamics

The Growing Number of Surgical Procedures and Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Process to Drive the Global Surgical Scissors Market

The geriatric population has led to a rise in the need for surgical operations. In addition, plastic and reconstructive procedures performed for aesthetic or cosmetic reasons have gained popularity. Health awareness in developing countries has also contributed to a rise in surgical operations. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, almost 18 million people underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries in the United States in 2018. Numerous industry leaders in surgical equipment are focusing on emerging countries to expand their operations. This boosts the demand for surgical scissors in the medical industry.

The world has begun to undergo a significant shift in surgical procedures, with conventional operations being replaced by minimally invasive ones. The latter is video-assisted, resulting in more precision. These procedures involve smaller incisions and minimum scarring, and they preserve the organ's original structure and cellular layers. In addition, there is less postoperative pain with minimally invasive operations compared to conventional surgeries, which is another reason for their appeal among patients. It is difficult for surgeons to work on internal organs/tissues using minimally invasive surgical techniques; hence, the usage of surgical navigation systems is increasing in minimally invasive surgeries. Increasing demand for surgical navigation systems in minimally invasive treatments is expected to boost the growth of the surgical and surgical scissors market, given the necessity of these scissors during surgical procedures.

Potential in Untapped Markets to Create Global Surgical Scissors Market Opportunities

The market for surgical scissors is expected to be driven by opportunities in untapped, emerging markets due to improved healthcare infrastructure, unmet healthcare needs, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, the medical sector in emerging economies is expanding fast due to a rise in demand for improved healthcare services, significant government investments to upgrade healthcare infrastructure, and the expansion of the medical tourism industry. This presents growth opportunities for the surgical scissors market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 5%. Asia-Pacific has the highest prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, coronary thrombosis, and tuberculosis, which increases the demand for surgical therapies. In addition, the rise of the senior population in countries such as Japan and China promotes the expansion of the market for surgical scissors. Due to an increase in demand for surgical scissors products, improvement in health awareness, development in medical infrastructure, an increase in the number of laboratories with advanced medical equipment, a surge in healthcare reforms, and an increase in the number of target groups suffering from chronic diseases & disorders in developing economies, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing attention of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographic presence in emerging Asia-Pacific nations to capitalize on high-growth opportunities helps the market develop. In addition, China is anticipated to proliferate relative to other Asia-Pacific countries due to its large population, significant demand for sophisticated medical facilities, and increased healthcare research and development activities.

Europe will expand at a CAGR of 3.1% and hold USD 112 million. The surgical scissors market in European nations is anticipated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for surgical scissors products and the strong presence of major market players such as B Braun Melsungen AG, Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, KLS Martin (KLS) group, Richard Wolf GmbH, and others. In addition, the availability of surgical scissors in the region positively impacts the expansion of the regional market. In addition, the presence of advanced infrastructure in the healthcare industry and the availability of qualified professionals are significant growth factors for the European market.

The expansion of the region is also attributable to an increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, an increase in the number of surgical operations and procedures, an increase in the number of laboratories staffed by trained medical professionals, and an increase in the geriatric population, and a large population base. In addition, continuing research and development in this industry and launching innovative minimally invasive technologies are projected to generate promising market opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global surgical scissors market had a revenue share of USD 313.2 million in 2021, presumed to reach USD 423 million, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the reusable surgical scissors section will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% and hold the largest market share.

Based on application, the other section is envisioned to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% and hold the largest market share.

Based on end-user, the hospital section is envisioned to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% and hold the largest market share.

Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 5%.



Competitive Players in the Market



Arthrex, Inc

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton Dickinson And Company

Geister Medizintechnik GmbH

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

KLS Martin (KLS) Group

Richard Wolf GmbH

Scanlan International, Inc.

Skyline Surgical Instruments

World Precision Instruments, Inc.



Market News



In 2022, B Braun Melsungen Ag acquired Intermedt Medizin & Technik.

In 2022, Becton Dickinson And Company acquired Parata Systems.

In 2022, Becton Dickinson And Company launched the BD MAXä Respiratory Viral Panel, a new combined molecular diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A + B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).



Global Surgical Scissors Market: Segmentation

By type



Reusable Surgical Scissors



o Material



Steel

Titanium

Ceramic

Tungsten

Others



o Model



Operating

Iris

Dissecting

Stitch

Fine Serrated Blade

Micro Scissors

Light Weight-Delicate

Others

Disposable Surgical Scissors



o Steel

o Plastic

By application



Orthopedics

Cardiology

Neurology

Oral and Throat

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

Others



By end-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

