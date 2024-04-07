Trump claims Biden extremely high during SOTU address

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt, former United States President Donald Trump made sensational claims regarding his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, alleging that Biden was under the influence of drugs during his State of the Union address last month.



Trump asserted that Biden appeared "higher than a kite" during his speech, labeling it as "the worst address I've ever seen." Citing Biden's demeanor, Trump expressed suspicions about the president's alleged drug use, suggesting that he should undergo drug testing before engaging in any potential debates.



Trump's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing political tensions and scrutiny surrounding Biden's presidency. During the interview, Trump recounted a previous scandal involving the discovery of a plastic bag containing cocaine in a phone locker within the West Wing of the White House in July 2023. While the Secret Service conducted an investigation into the incident, the case was eventually closed due to the inability to ascertain the owner of the drugs. This development led to speculation and criticism, with some critics insinuating possible connections to Biden's family, particularly his son Hunter, who has publicly acknowledged struggles with substance abuse.



Despite the White House's official denial of any involvement by the Biden family in the cocaine incident and the Secret Service's endorsement of its investigation, Trump remained steadfast in his assertion that Biden's State of the Union address exhibited signs of drug-induced behavior.



Trump highlighted what he perceived as a noticeable change in Biden's demeanor throughout the speech, suggesting that there may have been external assistance involved.



Furthermore, Trump reiterated his call for drug testing of Biden before engaging in any debates leading up to the presidential election scheduled for November. Emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability, Trump insisted that such measures are essential to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.



As Trump's accusations fuel public discourse and political debate, they underscore the heightened polarization and scrutiny surrounding the Biden administration. Amidst escalating tensions and partisan rhetoric, the demand for transparency and accountability remains a central theme in the discourse surrounding presidential politics in the United States.

