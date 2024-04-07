Iran, Turkey discuss strengthening energy cooperation

(MENAFN) Iran and Turkey demonstrated a shared commitment to bolstering cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in the realm of gas, as reported by an Iranian news agency. In a meeting held in Tehran, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar engaged in discussions aimed at expanding collaboration between the two nations in energy and enhancing bilateral trade.



Minister Oji expressed Iran's eagerness to strengthen ties with Turkey in both the upstream and downstream segments of the oil industry. He extended a warm invitation for Turkish companies to participate in various projects within Iran's oil sector, highlighting their potential involvement in upstream projects such as oil field development. Additionally, Minister Oji emphasized the importance of honoring bilateral agreements and achieving the ambitious USD30 billion annual trade target set by the leaders of both countries.



During the meeting, Minister Oji disclosed that Minister Bayraktar provided a list of Turkish companies keen on participating in Iran's oil projects. Notably, Iran recently inked oil contracts worth over USD33 billion with domestic knowledge-based companies, underscoring the significant role of the energy sector in advancing Tehran-Ankara's trade objectives.



Minister Bayraktar reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering commitment to extending the contract for importing gas from Iran, emphasizing the crucial role of gas in meeting the energy demands of Turkey's residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. His visit to Tehran underscored Turkey's steadfast determination to continue cooperation in the energy sphere and strengthen ties with Iran in pursuit of mutual benefits and shared goals.



“We are seeking to diversify our gas import routes,” highlighted the visiting energy minister, emphasizing that Iran holds a prominent position as one of the primary suppliers of gas to Turkey.

