Iran’s Mazandaran province sees 14 percent growth in exports in 1 year

(MENAFN) An official from Iran's Mazandaran province customs offices revealed a significant increase in exports during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, 2024. The province saw exports totaling over USD318 million, reflecting a notable 14 percent growth compared to the preceding year.



Amir Jamshidi, the director general of Noshahr Customs, provided detailed insights into the export figures. He stated that more than 1.506 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at USD318.124 million, were exported from Mazandaran province customs offices during this period, representing a substantial 52 percent increase in volume and a 14 percent increase in value compared to the previous year.



Highlighting the diversity of goods exported, Jamshidi mentioned that Mazandaran province exported 298 different items to 50 countries worldwide. Notably, dairy products, cement, plastic materials, citrus fruits, and various edibles comprised the bulk of exports, amounting to USD116 million, USD33 million, USD35 million, USD28 million, and USD19 million respectively. These exports accounted for 73 percent of the total exported goods from the province.



Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan emerged as the primary trade partners for Mazandaran province customs during this period. In particular, exports to neighboring Iraq exceeded USD140 million, underscoring the significant trade relationship between the two countries.



Furthermore, the first 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to February 21, 2024) witnessed exports totaling over USD282 million from Mazandaran province customs, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. During this time frame, more than 298 commodity items weighing over 1.377 million tons were exported from the provincial customs offices.



These export figures reflect Mazandaran province's growing role in international trade and its efforts to diversify its export portfolio while strengthening trade ties with key partner countries.

